Entergy Texas receives PUCT approval for two power plants to support Southeast Texas growth

The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy Texas' proposal to build two highly efficient natural gas power plants that will provide enough reliable electricity capable of powering more than 300,000 homes and support the region's rapid growth.

Together, Legend and Lone Star power stations will add more than 1,200 megawatts of modern, affordable, around-the-clock energy to the Southeast Texas power grid. In addition to meeting new customer demand, increasing reliability and lowering costs for all customers, these projects are expected to generate approximately $2.8 billion in economic activity and create over 9,000 construction jobs in the Port Arthur and Cleveland areas. Both facilities are planned to be in service by mid-2028.

"We've heard directly from our customers and communities about the need for more power to support our rapidly growing region, and these facilities will deliver just that," said Eliecer Viamontes, CEO of Entergy Texas. "From families and business owners to schools and essential services, these power plants strengthen our ability to serve our customers who count on us every day. It's also a reflection of the extraordinary expansion in our service area and our continued commitment to meeting that growth head-on."

Legend Power Station

To be constructed in Port Arthur, Texas

Capable of powering more 190,000 homes

Expected to generate $1.79 billion in regional economic activity during construction

$1.6 billion investment

Lone Star Power Station

To be constructed near Cleveland, Texas

Capable of more than 110,000 homes

Expected to generate $951 million in regional economic activity during construction

$799 million investment

Part of a long-term strategy

Legend and Lone Star are part of Entergy Texas' Southeast Texas Energy Plan, also known as STEP Ahead. STEP Ahead is a long-term strategy to power economic development, strengthen reliability and support growing communities across the region. Portions of Entergy Texas' service territory are among the fastest-growing in the country. By adding more than 1.2 gigawatts of generation capacity by 2028 – along with the Orange County Advanced Power Station already underway – Entergy Texas is advancing its mission to deliver affordable, reliable and sustainable energy to customers and communities across Southeast Texas.