Entergy Louisiana and Energy Transfer sign agreement that supports reliable, affordable energy and economic growth in North Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana and Energy Transfer LP announced the signing of a 20-year natural gas firm transportation agreement to deliver reliable, affordable energy to customers and support new economic development in North Louisiana.

This agreement creates a foundation for Louisiana to lead the way on American energy and artificial intelligence dominance.

Under the agreement, Energy Transfer would initially provide 250,000 MMBtu per day of firm transportation service beginning in February 2028 and continuing through January 2048. The deal structure also provides an option to Entergy to expand delivery capacity in the region to meet future energy demand and demonstrates both companies’ long-term commitment to meeting the region’s growing energy needs.

The natural gas supplied through this agreement, already in Entergy’s financial plan, will help fuel Entergy Louisiana’s combined-cycle combustion turbine facilities, which are being developed to provide efficient, cleaner energy for the company’s customers and to support projects like Meta’s new hyperscale data center in Richland Parish.

The project includes expanding Energy Transfer’s Tiger Pipeline with the construction of a 12-mile lateral with a capacity of up to 1 Bcf/d. Natural gas supply for this project will be sourced from Energy Transfer’s extensive pipeline network which is connected to all the major producing basins in the U.S.

“This agreement is another example of how we’re making smart, long-term investments to ensure reliable, affordable power for our customers while supporting major economic development projects across our state,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “Working with partners like Energy Transfer allows us to secure the fuel supply needed to power critical facilities like the ones in northern Louisiana and support our state’s growth for decades to come.”