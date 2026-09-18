ENGIE to supply 500 MW of renewable energy for Oracle’s Texas operations

ENGIE North America announced renewable energy supply agreements supporting Oracle’s growing operations in Texas, reinforcing ENGIE’s role as a leading provider of energy solutions for large commercial and industrial customers.

Through a portfolio of wind energy resources serving the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, ENGIE will help supply up to 568 MW of renewable electricity for Oracle’s Texas operations. The agreements build on ENGIE’s longstanding commitment to delivering energy solutions that are reliable, affordable, and scalable enough to support economic growth, business expansion, and rising electricity demand across the United States.

Over the past six years, ENGIE has grown to approximately 12 GW of new renewable generation and battery storage capacity across North America, helping bring substantial new electricity supply to the grid while providing customers with diverse energy solutions tailored to their needs.

“Our customers are looking for reliable, scalable energy solutions that can support long-term growth,” said Anne-Laure Chassanite, Interim CEO of ENGIE North America. “ENGIE has invested heavily in developing new generation resources across North America, and we’re pleased to support Oracle as it continues to expand its operations in Texas. These agreements reflect the strength of our portfolio and our ability to deliver customized energy solutions that help customers meet their business objectives.”

ENGIE's capabilities to deliver

The agreements draw on ENGIE’s broad capabilities as a renewable energy developer, owner, operator and energy supplier. By combining substantial owned generation assets with deep market expertise, ENGIE helps customers access energy solutions that support operational growth.

“Oracle is taking a responsible approach to meeting the energy needs of our growing AI and cloud operations in Texas — investing in carbon-free electricity without shifting costs to consumers,” said Julia Robin, Head of Infrastructure Planning and Sourcing for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Our agreements with ENGIE advance Oracle’s goal to match 100 percent of our AI data center electricity use with carbon-free electricity by 2035, while supporting long-term economic growth with no cost impact to the state of Texas .”

“Customers like Oracle are planning for long-term growth in markets where electricity demand is increasing quickly,” Chassanite said. “ENGIE’s role is to help make that growth possible by bringing forward practical energy solutions backed by real assets, market experience.”