ENGIE partners with Cipher to power Texas data center

ENGIE North America announced it has entered into a preliminary agreement with Cipher Mining Inc. to enter into a power supply agreement to power a Cipher data center in Texas.

Once executed, the agreement would allow Cipher to purchase up to 300 megawatts (MW) of clean energy from one of ENGIE's wind facilities.

The new arrangement would leverage the wind project's renewable energy generation to power the co-located data center, helping to alleviate an already congested transmission area. This helps offset basis risk and mitigate curtailment challenges especially in regions like West Texas, where wind and solar resources are abundant but often face constraints due to transmission bottlenecks and curtailment.

By pairing the data center with renewable energy, this strategic collaboration supports the use of surplus energy during periods of excess generation, while enhancing grid stability and reliability.

"ENGIE is committed to pursuing innovative solutions that maximize the value of renewable generation and improving cost effectiveness of delivering clean energy supply to our customers," said David Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer & SVP, ENGIE North America. "We are focused on meeting the growing need for power by our customers as they expand their operations in the U.S. and renewables is an essential part of supplying this increasing demand."

This agreement continues to reflect ENGIE's position as one of the leading providers of power purchase agreements globally.