Energea acquires 1.3 MW Pains Solar facility in Brazil for $1.3 million

Energea, a global renewable energy developer and operator, today announced the acquisition of the Pains Project, a fully operational 1.3 MW solar facility located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The strategic $1.3 million USD investment strengthens Energea's Community Solar in Brazil portfolio with immediate cash flow generation and a projected 15% internal rate of return.

“This acquisition is a big win for our investors as it immediately begins contributing to the robust returns already generated by our flagship Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio,” said Mike Silvestrini, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Energea. “The Pains Project exemplifies our commitment to identifying strategic, de-risked investments that deliver immediate value to our investors. By acquiring a fully operational facility with proven performance history, we're able to grow the portfolio with enhanced stability and predictable cash flows while advancing clean energy adoption in Brazil.”

“Unlike typical solar development projects, the Pains facility begins generating revenue from day one,” added Silverstrini. “We forecast the Pains Project will produce 1,915 MWh in its first year post-acquisition, providing stable, inflation-linked revenue through 25-year rental contracts with residential and commercial subscribers.”

Increasing the Brazil Portfolio’s Strong Returns

Energea’s Community Solar in Brazil Portfolio, which comprises 22.75 MW of solar projects, has delivered strong returns since inception with a realized IRR of 14.05%. The Pains project is projected to deliver a 15% IRR, which is supported by conservative assumptions, including 2% annual Brazilian Real devaluation and robust stress-testing across various operational scenarios. Project revenue should also benefit from annual inflation adjustments tied to utility rate increases, which have historically outpaced inflation with CEMIG adjustments of 36.27% over the 2020-2024 period, compared to the IPCA inflation benchmark of 29.39% over the same period.

The Pains Project enhances geographic diversification within Energea's Community Solar in Brazil portfolio, complementing existing assets and ongoing construction projects including Corumbaíba and Divinópolis III. The acquisition supports the company's strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable energy assets across Brazil's distributed generation market.

Strategic Location and Superior Technology

The Pains Project is rented to Consórcio Sunrise, a consortium of residential and commercial subscribers located in Minas Gerais. Through Project Rental Contracts, subscribers pay for the energy they consume at a fixed discount to the utility rate, creating a predictable, inflation-linked revenue stream.

Located in west-central Minas Gerais, the facility benefits from strong solar irradiation and proximity to major commercial centers including Formiga and Arcos. The project utilizes premium Tier-1 components, including 2,430 JA Solar JAM72S30 540/MR modules and Sungrow SG125-HV inverters, mounted on Brazilian-manufactured MetalLight Solar fixed-tilt racking systems.

The facility is interconnected to the CEMIG electricity distribution grid and benefits from comprehensive equipment warranties that transfer with the acquisition, ensuring long-term performance protection.

Comprehensive Risk Mitigation

The acquisition structure provides multiple layers of investor protection:

Complete construction and operational status eliminates development risks

30-year surface rights agreement ensures long-term site control

Transfer of subscriber consortium ownership aligns billing and credit management

Proven equipment performance with minimal degradation expectations

Energea Brazil, the company's dedicated local operations and maintenance provider, will manage the facility with 24/7 monitoring, preventative maintenance programs, and comprehensive safety protocols aligned with Brazilian regulatory standards. In Brazil, Energea is a leading renewable energy operator focused on distributed solar generation. The company specializes in acquiring and operating community solar projects that provide clean energy access to residential and commercial subscribers while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors. Through its comprehensive approach to development, acquisition, and operations, Energea is advancing Brazil's transition to sustainable energy infrastructure.