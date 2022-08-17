EIA expects renewables to account for 22 percent of U.S. electricity generation in 2022

Renewable sources such as hydropower, wind and solar are expected to account for 22 percent of all U.S. electricity generation, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Electricity generated from renewable sources accounted for 20 percent of electricity generation in 2020 and 2021, the EIA said. It is expected to increase to 22 percent in 2022 and 24 percent in 2023 as generating capacity for wind and solar increases while other sources, such as coal and nuclear, are retired.

Wind power accounted for 32 percent of U.S. energy capacity growth in 2021, employs 120,000 Americans, and provides enough energy to power 40 million American homes, according to recent reports from the U.S Department of Energy (DOE).

Wind generation accounted for the largest share of electric operating capacity that came online in the United States during the first half of 2022, followed by natural gas, solar, and battery storage, according to an EIA report earlier this month. Over 40% of wind capacity added so far in 2022 is located in Texas.

“These reports show U.S. wind energy deployment and generating capacity are booming—delivering cheap, reliable, and clean energy to power even more American homes and businesses,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.