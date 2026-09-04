East Point Energy completes Citrus Flatts energy storage project in Texas

East Point Energy, an Equinor company, has announced completion of Citrus Flatts, a 100‑megawatt (MW) / 200‑megawatt‑hour (MWh) energy storage facility, located 135 miles south of Corpus Chrisiti, in Harlingen, Texas.

Citrus Flatts is East Point’s second operational project in Texas. At peak power, the project can power tens of thousands of homes for 2 hours. The facility solidifies the company’s role as a long-term, reliable partner with the city by generating tax revenue that supports critical local services residents rely on every day.

“As energy demand surges across Texas, the project will bolster the electrical grid and help keep energy costs affordable for families and businesses throughout Harlingen and the surrounding area. Additionally, we’re proud that our project will provide millions in tax revenue to help fund local priorities,” says Andrew Foukal, CEO of East Point Energy.

As part of their commitment to the community, East Point Energy recently donated $175,000 for improvements to the Harlingen Soccer Complex. In addition, the facility's front wall will feature a locally inspired mural painted by a Harlingen artist.

“This project is an important driver of consistent tax revenue for our community. The company and city have worked hard to ensure that the project is safe and reliable, and that the project owner is committed to continued engagement with the local community. East Point Energy has been a consistent and reliable partner in all of the above,” says Orlando Campos, CEO of Harlingen Economic Development Corporation.

East Point worked closely with Harlingen’s Fire Department to provide extensive training and facility site visits to help inform the city’s emergency response planning. Trainings and engagement with first responders will continue on a regular basis.

“East Point Energy has been a reliable and transparent partner throughout the development of the Citrus Flatts project. They have shown a real commitment to project safety and continuous engagement with the Harlingen Fire Department as well as the community overall,” says Fire Chief Rafael Balderas. “We look forward to developing a long-term partnership focused on our mutual commitment to public safety."

Energy storage is a critical resource to help make the grid more reliable and electricity more affordable for Harlingen residents.

“I am proud to represent a community that takes its local governing responsibility so seriously. The City of Harlingen has worked for many years with East Point Energy to develop a safe project with significant and consistent local tax benefits and a long-term commitment to community engagement,” says State Representative Janie Lopez. “As our state deals with rising prices and demand for electricity, driven in large part by data centers, we should be encouraging more of these types of projects.”