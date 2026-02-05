e-STORAGE and Sunraycer announce 503 MWh battery energy storage projects in Texas

Canadian Solar Inc. announced that e-STORAGE, its energy storage solutions business, and Sunraycer, a developer, owner, and operator of clean energy power sites, have entered into agreements for the supply and long-term servicing of two standalone battery energy storage projects totaling 503 MWh DC in Franklin County, Texas, 100 miles east of Dallas.

The projects, collectively referred to as the Lupinus projects, are being developed by Sunraycer. They comprise Lupinus 1, a 202 MWh facility expected to begin construction in Q1 2027 and reach commercial operation in Q3 2027, and Lupinus 2, a 301 MWh facility scheduled to start construction in Q3 2026 and achieve commercial operation in Q2 2027.

Under the agreements, e-STORAGE will deliver its SolBank 3.0 battery energy storage system and provide 10 years of long-term services, supporting system reliability, performance optimization, and availability throughout the project lifecycle. The battery cells integrated into SolBank 3.0 are manufactured within Canadian Solar's global manufacturing network, reinforcing supply chain resilience and long-term operational reliability at scale.

The Lupinus projects will play a vital role in supporting renewable energy integration and enhancing grid stability within the ERCOT market, one of North America's fastest-growing and most dynamic energy storage markets. This collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to deploying secure, scalable, and efficient energy storage solutions that enable a more flexible and resilient power grid.

David Lillefloren, CEO of Sunraycer, said to BIC Magazine, "Partnering with e-STORAGE on the Lupinus projects represents a significant step forward in Sunraycer's mission to advance sustainable energy infrastructure across Texas and beyond. These projects both strengthen the reliability of the ERCOT grid and underscore the critical role of battery storage in supporting the clean energy transition. Together with e-STORAGE, we're delivering long-term value to our communities and customers in Texas."

Colin Parkin, President of Canadian Solar and President of e-STORAGE, said, "We are pleased to partner with Sunraycer on the Lupinus projects in Texas. Building on our established collaboration, these systems will leverage our BESS technology and service platform to deliver long-term operational value and support the continued growth of reliable, utility-scale energy storage infrastructure across Texas."