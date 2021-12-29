Duke Energy Florida awards $250,000 to state organizations

Duke Energy has awarded $250,000 in grants to support a wide range of education and community assistance initiatives across Florida.

Duke said in a statement that this year's grant recipients range from local education foundations to community assistance programs that address economic and quality of life issues for students and families, as well as diversity and access to educational and training opportunities.

"These programs are more important than ever, as many students and educators continue to face academic challenges and families across the state struggle to get by," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Duke Energy Florida is proud to support the organizations that work tirelessly to eliminate barriers and create opportunities for all children, individuals and families to thrive and reach their full potential."

Find, Feed & Restore, a program in Clermont that assists families with children and individuals with no-cost and affordable housing, received a grant to support its new expansion property, Restore Lake. The funds will help transform the inside of the building into six spaces for families to obtain self-sufficiency and continue Find, Feed & Restore's mission to combat homelessness in the South Lake area.

"Through the generosity of Duke Energy, we are able to reduce the amount of families with children and individuals that go unsheltered in our community," said Brian K. Broadway, Find, Feed & Restore founder. "This year's grant allowed us to mobilize two additional housing units for homeless families with children and brought us closer to the completion of our newest property that will provide housing, financial literacy and job training to over 120 homeless individuals each year."

Duke Energy Florida has also supported the Foundation for Seminole State College's Workforce Recruitment Program, a unique program that allows students to receive their GED at the same time they receive their certification for HVAC or electrician to gain employment immediately in the workforce.

"Thanks to the support from our partnership with Duke Energy Florida, Seminole State College students are achieving their professional goals faster and helping to meet the employment needs of high-demand professions," said Dr. John Gyllin, vice president of resource and economic development and executive director of the Foundation for Seminole State College.

"Through this grant, we continue to provide opportunities for students to receive their GEDs and industry-based credentials at the same time, giving them a step up while supporting industries such as HVAC, electrical and plumbing."