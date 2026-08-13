Dow and X-energy get additional $1B for Texas nuclear project

The CEO of X-energy said that his company ‌has been told by the U.S. Department of Energy that it will get up to another $1 billion in public funding for a project in Texas with Dow.

Total public funding since 2021 for the ​project with Dow in Seadrift, Texas, will be up to $2.15 ⁠billion, CEO Clay Sell said on an earnings call.

Key points in the Dow / X-energy nuclear project:

Additional federal backing: X-energy secured up to $1 billion in additional funding from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, subject to a 50/50 cost-share agreement.

X-energy secured up to $1 billion in additional funding from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, subject to a 50/50 cost-share agreement. Nuclear project footprint: The funds will support the installation of four Xe-100 small modular reactors generating 320 megawatts of electricity and industrial steam at Dow Inc.’s Seadrift Operations plant in Texas.

The funds will support the installation of four Xe-100 small modular reactors generating 320 megawatts of electricity and industrial steam at Dow Inc.’s Seadrift Operations plant in Texas. Regulatory and operational goals: The project, which cleared an Environmental Assessment milestone from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, aims to replace aging fossil-fuel units and begin operations in the early 2030s.

The project ​is supported by DOE's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, which aims to ​accelerate the deployment of small reactors through cost-shared partnerships with U.S. industry.

Sell said the new funding will be subject to the same 50/50 cost-share requirements ​as the original award.

"It is expected to be the first ​grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor deployed to serve an industrial site in North America," ‌Sell ⁠said on the call. Sell said the DOE grant award "is our largest source of revenue at our current stage of development."

A spokesperson for the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy confirmed that X-energy ​will receive up ​to an ⁠additional $1 billion through its ARDP agreement and that it would be subject to the same 50/50 ​cost-share requirements as the original award.

History of this project

Dow and X-energy last ​year ⁠submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission a construction permit application for the project the companies hope will be operational in the ⁠early 2030s.

The ​project aims to provide power and ​industrial steam to Seadrift, a petrochemical and plastics plant, replacing its existing energy and ​steam units.