DOE pledges $109.5MM to support coal, power plant communities

The DOE recently pledged $109.5 million in funding for projects that directly support job creation in communities impacted by changes in the energy economy.

The $109.5MM in funding will support innovative projects to retain and rebuild jobs in energy communities, including $75MM to engineer carbon capture projects; $19.5MM for critical mineral extraction from coal and associated waste streams; and $15MM for geothermal energy research projects, a potential opportunity to create jobs for laid-off oil and gas workers.

An additional $38 billion has been identified in existing federal funding and could be accessed by energy communities for infrastructure, environmental remediation, union job creation, community revitalization and jobs well-suited to support hard-hit energy communities.

For more information, visit www.energy.gov or call (202) 586-5000.