DOE launches cybersecurity program to modernize grid

DOE and the National Renewable Energy Lab have launched the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator to support efforts to modernize the grid, address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and create a grid that will withstand the transition to a clean energy economy in the effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new program will encourage the rapid development of cybersecurity technologies by creating cohorts of cybersecurity solution providers that will share ideas, experience, and threat intelligence as they test and validate their technologies in the lab. Strategic direction and cost-sharing will be provided by an industry-led steering committee, as well as a federal advisory board with experts from DOE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response and Office of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

