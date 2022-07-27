DOE invests $25MM to study clean hydrogen power generation

Department of Energy is investing $24.9 million in funding for six R&D projects to support the advancement of clean hydrogen for electricity generation.

DOE will partner with private companies to research advanced technology solutions that could make hydrogen a more available and effective fuel for power generation. This includes improving capture of CO2 associated with carbon-based hydrogen production and technologies to more efficiently use hydrogen in gas turbines.

DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage the selected projects that will study, develop and test: a new hydrogen production plant that produces 99.97-percent-pure hydrogen and captures 90 percent to 99 percent of CO2 emissions; the use of ammonia-hydrogen fuel mixtures in gas turbines; the combustion challenges of gas turbine components using natural gas-hydrogen fuel mixtures of up to 100-percent hydrogen; the effectiveness of natural gas turbine engine components in high-temperature rigs using natural gas-hydrogen fuel mixtures; and an ammonia-fired gas turbine combustor that generates low nitrous oxide emissions, among others.