The DOE awards $94M to American companies to help expedite the deployments of SMR in the United States

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the selection of eight companies to support the near-term deployment of advanced light-water small modular reactors (SMRs) in the United States.

The awardees will collectively receive more than $94 million in Federal cost-shared funding to spur additional Gen III+ SMR deployments by addressing key gaps that have hindered the domestic nuclear industry in licensing, supply chain, and site preparation.

Projects will bolster the supply chain needed to deliver new nuclear generation in the 2030s, strengthen the development of Gen III+ SMR orderbooks, and advance President Trump’s Executive Orders to usher in a nuclear renaissance and expand America’s Energy Dominance agenda.

× Key points on DOE efforts to accelerate SMR deployment Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Federal Initiative The U.S. Department of Energy is moving to expedite deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), aiming to accelerate development timelines for advanced nuclear energy projects. Technology Strategy SMRs are designed to provide scalable, lower-carbon baseload power with smaller footprints, modular construction and enhanced operational flexibility compared to traditional nuclear plants. Strategic Impact The initiative supports national energy security and grid reliability goals while positioning nuclear power as a key component of long-term U.S. decarbonization and industrial power strategies.

“President Trump has made clear that America is going to build more energy, not less, and nuclear is central to that mission,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Advanced light-water SMRs will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need to fuel the President’s manufacturing boom, support data centers and AI growth, and reinforce a stronger, more secure electric grid. These awards ensure we can deploy these reactors as soon as possible.”

DOE selected the following companies for awards under the Generation III+ SMR Pathway to Deployment Program:

SMR Site Selection and Preparation

Constellation SMR Development, LLC, $17,264,292, to pursue a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Early Site Permit for a location in New York to support the future deployment of Gen III+ SMRs.

to pursue a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Early Site Permit for a location in New York to support the future deployment of Gen III+ SMRs. Nebraska Public Power District, $27,864,860, to obtain a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved Early Site Permit for a location in Nebraska to support the future deployment of Gen III+ SMRs.

SMR Supply Chain Development

BWXT Nuclear Energy, Inc., $21,423,305, to procure equipment for an existing facility in Mount Vernon, Ind., that is required for final assembly of reactor pressure vessels and the manufacture of other large nuclear reactor components.

to procure equipment for an existing facility in Mount Vernon, Ind., that is required for final assembly of reactor pressure vessels and the manufacture of other large nuclear reactor components. Container Technologies Industries, LLC, $547,900, to expand the company’s nuclear quality assurance certifications for their facility in Helenwood, Tenn., to enable them to produce steel for Gen III+ SMR deployments.

to expand the company’s nuclear quality assurance certifications for their facility in Helenwood, Tenn., to enable them to produce steel for Gen III+ SMR deployments. Framatome U.S. Government Solutions, LLC, $8,800,000, to expand a fuel fabrication facility in Richland, Wash., by increasing the number of ceramic pellet production lines, adding approximately 200 metric tons of uranium of annual capacity.

to expand a fuel fabrication facility in Richland, Wash., by increasing the number of ceramic pellet production lines, adding approximately 200 metric tons of uranium of annual capacity. Global Nuclear Fuel Americas, LLC, $3,000,000, to establish a second production line for fuel rod fabrication for boiling water reactors, acquire capital equipment to automate the pellet inspection process, and implement automated storage and handling for pellets, for their facility in Wilmington, N.C.

to establish a second production line for fuel rod fabrication for boiling water reactors, acquire capital equipment to automate the pellet inspection process, and implement automated storage and handling for pellets, for their facility in Wilmington, N.C. American Forgemasters Company, $2,900,000, to procure a new furnace for their facility in New Castle, Pa., to facilitate the domestic production of large component forgings for Gen III+ SMRs.

to procure a new furnace for their facility in New Castle, Pa., to facilitate the domestic production of large component forgings for Gen III+ SMRs. Scot Forge Company, $12,267,000, to procure and install a large vertical turning lathe and gantry style milling machine for a facility in Spring Grove, Ill., to facilitate the domestic production and manufacturing of large components for Gen III+ SMRs.

As the United States prepares for continued growth in electricity demand, President Trump has charged DOE with adding new, affordable, and reliable energy to keep American energy secure. Light-water SMRs offer flexible deployment, proven technology, and the ability to leverage existing supply chains, making them the fastest and most scalable path to new nuclear capacity.

In March 2025, DOE issued a $900 million solicitation to de-risk the deployment of Gen III+ SMRs. DOE announced $800 million in Tier 1 awards in December 2025 to the Tennessee Valley Authority and Holtec Government Services to advance initial projects in Tennessee and Michigan that will help expand the country’s nuclear capacity while facilitating additional follow-on projects and associated supply chains. Another round of awards under Tier 2 may be issued if additional funds become available.