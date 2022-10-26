DOE approves $150 million to INL nuclear improvements

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), announced $150 million in funding provided by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for infrastructure improvements at DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to enhance nuclear energy research and development.

Nuclear energy generates nearly a fifth of America’s electricity and accounting for half of all domestic clean energy generation,

“More than 300 commercial reactors operating around the world today can trace their roots back to Idaho National Laboratory, and these infrastructure investments allow America to continue leading the world in groundbreaking nuclear energy research and development,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, DOE is taking critical steps to strengthen domestic nuclear development and deployment—helping ensure the United States is on track to reach a clean energy future.”

The funding announced today will accelerate the replacement of aging plant infrastructure systems at ATR and MFC to ensure both remain operational in supporting several initiatives related to nuclear energy research and development. ATR, for example, conducts research for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program and provides fuels and materials testing for industry. MFC contributes significantly to reactor fuels research and is working to produce small quantities of high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel to support future reactor demonstrations. Infrastructure upgrades at both facilities are expected to be completed within the next 4 to 5 years and will include improvements to water and electrical distribution systems, process control systems, and roof replacements to improve research facility reliability and operability.

The President’s Inflation Reduction Act includes multiple tax incentives and investments to strengthen the nation’s nuclear energy sector and cut U.S. emissions by 40% before the end of the decade. The legislation appropriated more than $35 billion for new and existing programs at DOE and included $150 million for the Office of Nuclear Energy to improve its research R&D infrastructure.