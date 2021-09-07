Critical systems require battery experts

"Power is at the center of everything we do." This is the mantra of Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS), a company dedicated to keeping your back-up power systems running smoothly, minimizing risk of a critical system failure and maximizing uptime.

With over 20 years of experience handling back-up power systems as PowerCare, a division of Interstate Batteries, PWRSS was launched in 2018 when Terry Cummings, Steve Baker and Derrick Elledge purchased the group. Since then, the organization has grown to over 70 employees with locations in Dallas, Houston, Detroit and Orlando, Florida.

Not all critical loads are created equal, which is why PWRSS has dedicated account teams that specialize in working with customers to safeguard their battery systems.

"Whether it's routine maintenance or an emergency situation, we have the experience and people available to help," said Terry Cummings, CEO of PWRSS. "Our experience and insight allow us to identify issues before a customer realizes there are problems. Preventive maintenance is essential for any capital asset to maximize life and ensure reliability. If an effective preventive maintenance program is not in place, the reliability and ROI of the asset quickly diminishes."

The heart of PWRSS' preventive maintenance program is maintaining battery systems based on the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)-recommended practices.

"Our technicians are specifically trained, qualified and certified for working on all battery chemistry, including lead-acid, nickel cadmium or lithium," said Heath Yackel, Houston operations manager. "Our battery technicians are experts in testing, interpreting and trending the data. Our specialists are empowered to recommend the best path forward to ensure your critical loads."

When it comes time to replace and install a new back-up power system and batteries, PWRSS can handle that as well. PWRSS has a team of in-house technical experts capable of providing a complete system design based on the unique power requirements of the facility or plant. The battery specialists design systems per IEEE load requirements along with OSHA and environmental standards to ensure compliance. The cooperation between the technical and operations groups helps the install team understand the system goals and minimizes downtime.

"Power Storage Solutions can come in and be that technical expert," Cummings said. "This technical knowledge, along with our preferred vendor status, lets us bring the best solution to the table with the least amount of stress for the customer."

PWRSS was recently selected as a "brand ambassador" for one of the leading battery manufacturers in the U.S. for the Gulf Coast area based upon a history of performance and customer service.

PWRSS is also dedicated to bringing new technologies to the power services industry, recently introducing a Bluetooth/wireless battery testing system.

"This new system improves efficiency and reduces potential safety issues that some legacy systems have experienced," said Steve Baker, president of PWRSS. "It also comes with state-of-the-art data security and management tools, allowing our clients to store and find their information easily."

That's not all the new technology PWRSS is working on. The company has partnered with a world-leading lithium supplier to design battery solutions that meet the safety requirements for the petrochemical industry. The unique chemistry transforms from conductive to restive, making it the world's safest lithium-ion battery chemistry.

"We are really excited about the future of lithium batteries for industrial applications and look forward to being on the leading edge of the next step in battery technology," Baker said. "We are in trial stages with this lithium-ion technology for a major chemical company, with plans to release later this year."

"We are a single-source provider for product selection, regulatory compliance, monitoring maintenance and disposal/recycling of all things DC-power related," said Derrick Elledge, vice president of operations for PWRSS. "Our services and solutions are designed to work with your critical power needs and maintain reliability."

Let PWRSS help guide you to a safe and sound power solution.

For more information, visit their website or call (346) 299-2124.