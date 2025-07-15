CoreWeave announces $6B commitment to AI infrastructure

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, announced its intent to commit more than $6 billion to equip a new, state-of-the-art data center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, purpose-built to power the most cutting-edge AI use cases.

The initial 100 megawatt (MW) data center, with potential to expand to 300 MW, represents one of the first large-scale data centers of its kind in the region and will support US global competitiveness in AI.

The announcement will be made during the CEO roundtable with President Donald J. Trump at Senator Dave McCormick’s inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, hosted at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. The event will include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator John Fetterman, as well as national and state leaders, policymakers, industry leaders and innovators, with the aim of shaping the future of US AI infrastructure, energy, job creation, long term national competitiveness and national security through high-impact emerging technologies.

“The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless, and CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen US leadership,” said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. “This data center will accelerate innovation and drive economic growth across the region. We look forward to working with leaders like Senator McCormick and Governor Shapiro to ensure this investment delivers meaningful, lasting impact.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome this transformative investment in our great Commonwealth,” said Senator Dave McCormick. “This Energy and Innovation Summit is a powerful testament to Pennsylvania’s readiness and ability to lead—to generate thousands of good-paying jobs, to unleash our incredible energy resources, and to power the next AI and economic revolution, further strengthening America’s resilience and independence. I’m deeply grateful to CoreWeave for their tremendous commitment to Pennsylvania’s future.”

“Pennsylvania is competing again and bringing in billions of dollars in new investment to the Commonwealth to support our technology sector, and CoreWeave’s $6 billion investment will continue to build on that work — creating good-paying jobs as Pennsylvania workers build, maintain, and operate a new AI data center in Lancaster County,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “My Administration is leading the way on safe, responsible, and effective use of artificial intelligence – while keeping people at the center of Pennsylvania’s AI strategy,” said Governor Shapiro. “We are ensuring our Commonwealth is open to the major investments like this one from CoreWeave by investing in our workforce, building out more energy resources, securing funding for site development, speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes, and working to make sure Pennsylvania continues to be a national energy leader. With this commitment, CoreWeave is creating opportunities for our workers, generating new revenue for our local communities, and ensuring the future of AI runs right through Pennsylvania."

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored for advanced AI workloads, the Lancaster data center will help position Pennsylvania, and the broader Mid-Atlantic region, as a strategic hub for the global AI economy. The project is expected to create approximately 600 skilled, competitively waged jobs during the build phase, with approximately 70 full-time technical and operational roles at launch, and scaling to approximately 175 over time. It is estimated that each data center job generates over six additional American jobs, amplifying the project’s economic impact.1

The Lancaster data center is the result of CoreWeave’s ongoing engagement with policymakers at all levels who share a commitment to strengthening America’s AI and energy system through vital investments in US-based infrastructure and policies that enable innovation.

CoreWeave will be the tenant of the site, co-developed by Chirisa Technology Parks and Machine Investment Group. The companies will partner on all facets of workforce recruitment and community engagement, establishing a model for regional AI infrastructure that delivers long-term economic growth and community impact.

CoreWeave is committed to investing in future-ready AI infrastructure hubs where they are needed most, across America’s critical economic corridors, like the Mid-Atlantic, which this site will serve. The Lancaster facility will add to CoreWeave’s growing network of 33 AI data centers, including 28 located across the U.S.