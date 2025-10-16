A coal power plant in Texas, America’s newest, set to stay idle until 2027

The Sandy Creek Energy Station is America’s newest coal-fired power plant, and it’s expected to remain offline until 2027.

The power plant near Waco, Texas, 100 miles north of Austin, which began delivering power to the grid in 2013, suffered a major failure in April after it was shuttered for maintenance.

The extended outage comes as Texas’s electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, has sounded the alarm over rising demand for electricity. While solar and battery development are booming across Texas, the state government is offering low-interest loans to incentivize the construction of new power plants. And the coal plant outage highlights a growing debate over which energy sources are best suited to power large loads.

