Chevron ordered to suspend production at Leviathan gas field offshore Israel

Chevron declared force majeure at the Leviathan natural gas and condensate field offshore Israel after the government ordered a temporary shut-in of production due to security concerns following the outbreak of hostilities with Iran, partner NewMed Energy said.

Energean's production vessel that serves several Israeli offshore fields has also been shut down.

The government said Israel's energy needs would be met through alternative sources and that the electricity sector was prepared to operate power stations using alternative fuels if necessary.

Leviathan gas is piped to Israel, Egypt and Jordan; the field sold 8.1B cm to the three countries in the first nine months of 2025, with Egypt accounting for more than half.

