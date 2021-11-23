Chevron, Caterpillar to collaborate on hydrogen development

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., and Caterpillar Inc. recently agreed to collaborate on the development of hydrogen demonstration projects in transportation and stationary power applications, including prime power.

The goal of the collaboration is to confirm the feasibility and performance of hydrogen for use as a commercially viable alternative to traditional fuels for line-haul rail and marine vessels. The collaboration also seeks to demonstrate hydrogen's use in prime power. Linked to the collaboration, and facilitated by Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, the parties also agreed to demonstrate a hydrogen-fueled locomotive and associated hydrogen-fueling infrastructure. Work on the rail demonstration will begin immediately at various locations across the U.S.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com or call (925) 842-1000.