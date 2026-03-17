Canada and India strike new energy partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where the two leaders announced a series of agreements, including a strategic energy partnership.

“There has been more engagement between the Canadian and Indian governments in the last year than there has been in than two decades combined,” Carney said in joint remarks with Modi.

“So this is not merely the renewal of a relationship. It is the expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition.”

The agreements announced by Carney and Modi include a $2.6 billion agreement in which Saskatoon-based Cameco would supply just under 22 million pounds of uranium to India for nuclear energy generation, and two memorandums of understanding that cover topics including critical minerals and energy sources.

A government release says the visit also led to 10 commercial agreements worth more than $5.5 billion.

More on this story at Global News.