Brookfield and The Nuclear Company Partner to form new company to accelerate nuclear development in the U.S.

Brookfield and The Nuclear Company (TNC), a nuclear project development and delivery company, announced a partnership to form a new company focused on developing Westinghouse nuclear reactor technology.

The partnership's ambition is to establish a world-leading nuclear project execution company.

Brookfield's global asset management and energy infrastructure development capabilities, combined with TNC's nuclear project delivery expertise will serve as the foundation for the dedicated project development company. The business will offer execution capabilities for the deployment of nuclear projects based exclusively on Westinghouse reactor technology, including AP1000 and AP300, in addition to end-to-end project management, licensing support, and oversight of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning activity. The parties expect to progress toward definitive documentation in the coming months, subject to customary approvals and conditions.

As part of efforts to potentially develop two partially constructed AP1000 units near Jenkinsville, S.C., Brookfield has selected the new company as the project manager for the Fairfield County, S.C., nuclear project, formally known as V.C. Summer Nuclear Units 2 and 3 ("the Project"). The project is one of the most execution-ready nuclear development opportunities in America. Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-owned utility company, supports the company's role on the project.

The new company will support due diligence activity for the Project and oversee the delivery should it move forward to Final Investment Decision. Development of the project remains subject to further evaluation, regulatory approvals, and the execution of definitive agreements.

"This joint venture reflects Brookfield's disciplined approach to large-scale infrastructure investment and focus on partnering with experienced operators," said Wyatt Hartley, Managing Partner, Brookfield. "By combining our global infrastructure development capabilities with nuclear project delivery expertise, we believe this platform has the potential to accelerate the American nuclear resurgence, building on the momentum of the Westinghouse partnership with the U.S. Government."

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"Our team was built on the field of Vogtle and on some of the most complex energy projects in the world," Joe Klecha, Chief Nuclear Officer of The Nuclear Company said. "We know what it takes to deliver nuclear. What's been missing is a model that brings together the people, the capabilities, and the capital to do it at speed and scale. That's what this partnership creates."