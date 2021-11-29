Bolster Substation battery system goes on line

Salt River Project (SRP) has placed in service a 25-megawatt (MW) battery storage facility at its Bolster Substation, which is adjacent to its Agua Fria Generating Station, located in Peoria, Arizona.

25 MW is enough energy to power about 5,600 typical residential homes.

The system consists of a series of batteries connected directly to SRP's energy grid and is the largest standalone battery storage system in Arizona. The batteries can be recharged overnight when power is both abundant and less expensive, and then discharged during peak energy periods to help meet high customer demand.

