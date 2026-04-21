Blue Energy raises $380M to build the world's first project-financeable nuclear plant

Blue Energy, a developer of financeable, prefabricated nuclear power plants, announced that it has raised $380 million in financing to advance its turnkey approach to nuclear plant development.

The fundraiser was led by VXI Capital with significant backing from Engine Ventures and participation from other existing investors, including At One Ventures and Tamarack Global. Proceeds will support procurement of long-lead equipment, project development activities, and general corporate purposes.

Blue Energy is developing prefabricated nuclear power plants designed to be compatible with leading reactor technologies and delivered on an accelerated timeline in as little as 48 months. The complexity of bespoke nuclear plant construction has historically contributed to delays, cost overruns, and financing uncertainty. This uncertainty and risk have sidelined private capital and created an overreliance on taxpayer dollars and consumer rate hikes. Blue Energy believes it can address those challenges through an innovative development model centered on reducing construction risk through centralized advanced manufacturing, skilled labor and more predictable schedules.

× Key points on Blue Energy’s nuclear project Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Development Blue Energy is advancing plans to build a nuclear power project, signaling renewed investment in firm, low-carbon generation to meet rising electricity demand. Technology Focus The project is expected to leverage next-generation nuclear technologies, including small modular reactor (SMR) concepts, aimed at improving scalability, safety and deployment timelines. Strategic Impact The initiative supports broader efforts to expand reliable baseload power, complement intermittent renewables and strengthen long-term grid stability and energy security.

"This funding marks an important step in Blue Energy's mission to make new nuclear more deployable, predictable, and financeable," said Blue Energy CEO and Co-Founder Jake Jurewicz. "Blue Energy is poised to deliver a significantly de-risked product and finally attract the private capital that nuclear deployment has historically struggled to secure. And for the first time, a nuclear project is designed so that it doesn't need to rely primarily on taxpayer dollars and ratepayers to backstop risk. By combining offsite prefabrication, standardized plant delivery and a disciplined development model, we believe Blue Energy can reduce cost and compress timelines with the goal of making nuclear power competitive with fossil fuel and renewables – all without sacrificing safety. Blue Energy is developing a nuclear power product designed to scale at a time when the world needs it most."

By unlocking project financing, Blue Energy plans to deliver on the promise of nuclear power by prefabricating modular plants offsite at existing fab yards from proven components with fixed-price contracting and reliable timelines – aiming to make nuclear power more predictable, faster and more affordable. Blue Energy expects to begin construction on its first project in Texas in Q3 2026. The project is designed to deliver up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of affordable, reliable power to large-scale electricity customers, including artificial intelligence (AI) datacenters.

"VXI is proud to partner with Blue Energy as the company unlocks the largest underutilized resource civilization has: nuclear power," said Orin Hoffman, Managing Director of VXI Capital and Board Director at Blue Energy. "By delivering abundant, affordable nuclear power Blue Energy is perfectly positioned to meet rapidly increasing near-term energy demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing. Our investment reflects our confidence that, by building the world's first project-financed nuclear power plant, Blue Energy will rewrite the playbook for nuclear power's next era."

"The Blue Energy team has made remarkable progress de-risking the single hardest problem in nuclear — the cost structure that makes it project-financeable," said Michael Kearney, General Partner at Engine Ventures and Board Director at Blue Energy. "Their manufacturing and development approach is what finally positions nuclear to run down the cost curve necessary for rapid deployment to meet this moment of demand growth, and we couldn't be more excited to back them on that path."

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) recently approved Blue Energy's innovative approach to resequencing major phases of nuclear plant construction by initially energizing turbines with natural gas before conversion to nuclear power. This approval marks an important regulatory milestone and establishes a new precedent for phased nuclear plant construction in the United States.