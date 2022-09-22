Air Company fuels first ever test flight with CO2 jet fuel

Air Company announced the launch of its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) made from captured CO 2 .

The importance of this novel climate technology, distributed under the name AIRMADE™ SAF, is underscored by commitments from global aviation partners to purchase over one billion gallons of AIRMADE™ SAF; including JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic and Boom Supersonic, among others. The United States Air Force has already kicked off their AIRMADE™ SAF partnership with the completion of a first-of-its-kind unmanned flight using Air Company's 100% unblended CO 2 -derived jet fuel.

These commitments demonstrate not only the excitement and demand behind the company's technological advancement, but also the strength of Air Company's operation and future potential. This technology will be applied globally with significant future implications, especially as it pertains to the levels of fuel production and consumption that we see from the energy industry today. Air Company creates renewable fuels from CO 2 , directly addressing our fossil fuel dependency, the leading cause of climate change.

Aviation as a whole represents 2-3% of global CO 2 emissions and is widely considered one of the most "hard to decarbonize" industries. With this announcement, Air Company and its partners aim to mitigate that impact in a meaningful way, enabling a circular process that has the potential to address over one billion metric tons of CO 2 emissions annually. Using the same proprietary technology that mimics photosynthesis to create its consumer ethanol, Air Company has developed and deployed its single-step process for CO 2 -derived fuel production using renewable electricity. Further technical details on the process can be found in a white paper published by the company in the journal ACS Energy Letters earlier this year.