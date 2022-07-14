Advanced Clean Energy Storage project receives $504MM

Advanced Clean Energy Storage I LLC, Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc., Magnum Development LLC and Haddington Ventures LLC have received a conditional commitment from DOE for $504.4 million in debt financing for the Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project, expected to be the world’s largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility.

The hub will initially be designed to convert renewable energy through 220 megawatts (MWs) of electrolyzers to produce up to 100 metric tons per day of green hydrogen, which will then be stored in two massive salt caverns, each capable of storing 150 gigawatt hours of energy. The facility will supply hydrogen feedstock to the Intermountain Power Agency’s IPP Renewed Project — an 840-MW hydrogen-capable gas turbine combined-cycle power plant — that will initially run on a blend of 30-percent green hydrogen and 70-percent natural gas by volume starting in 2025, increasing to 100-percent by 2045.