U.S. natural gas pipeline capacity hits largest single-year expansion since 2008

U.S. natural gas pipeline transmission capacity is on pace for its largest single-year expansion since 2008, with 18 to 22 bcuf per day of new capacity expected to come online in 2026 across 12 major projects in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

The buildout is being driven by surging Permian Basin production volumes, growing LNG export demand along the Gulf Coast and increasing power load from data center development in the region.

Industry observers note that a more permitting-favorable federal posture under the current administration has helped accelerate timelines for several projects that had faced extended review periods. Gulf Coast LNG exporters, electric utilities and large industrial consumers are anchoring the capacity additions through long-term transportation agreements, giving developers the commercial certainty needed to reach final investment decisions.

For the broader Gulf Coast industrial corridor, the buildout represents sustained demand for pipeline fabrication, compression equipment, meter stations and civil construction. Midstream operators including MPLX, which has publicly detailed progress on its Bay Runner, Blackcomb and Rio Bravo pipeline projects, are among the major players adding corridors to connect Permian supply to export markets. The expansion sets the stage for continued Gulf Coast dominance in domestic natural gas logistics through at least 2030.