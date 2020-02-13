TC Energy announces $1.3 billion of system expansions

TC Energy Corporation announced today that it has approved two new expansion projects totaling $1.3 billion on its wholly-owned natural gas pipeline systems. The $0.9 billion 2023 NGTL Intra-Basin System Expansion will deliver natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) to markets within Alberta on the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System, while the US$0.3 billion Alberta XPress project will see the expansion of the ANR Pipeline (ANR) to provide a seamless path for Canadian production to access growing LNG export and other markets along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“Our natural gas pipeline systems require expansion as customers continue to contract for incremental pipeline capacity to meet growing demand,” said Russ Girling, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “These new investments within our existing system footprints supplement our ongoing $30 billion secured capital program and demonstrate the long-term need across North America and in global energy markets for clean-burning natural gas, as well as the value of our existing infrastructure as a platform for organic growth.”

The 2023 NGTL Intra-Basin System Expansion is underpinned by approximately 309 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of new firm service delivery contracts. Customers have executed agreements with 15-year terms, with service commencing in 2023, that will connect WCSB supply to growing Alberta market demand in the power generation, oil sands, petrochemical and utility sectors. The 2023 NGTL Intra-Basin System Expansion will include approximately 119 km (74 miles) of new pipeline in existing rights-of-way and 90 MW of additional compression. Applications for approvals to construct and operate the facilities are expected to be filed with the Canada Energy Regulator in 2020 and, pending receipt of regulatory approvals, construction will commence as early as fourth quarter 2021.

The Alberta XPress project on ANR is underpinned by approximately 160 MMcf/d of new firm service contracts and will include compressor station modifications and additions within the existing ANR footprint, as well as utilize existing capacity on the Great Lakes Gas Transmission and Canadian Mainline systems. Customers have negotiated agreements, which include customary conditions precedent, with weighted average terms of 19 years and service commencing in 2022. Applications for approvals to construct and operate the ANR facilities will be filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in 2020. Pending receipt of FERC approvals, construction will commence as early as third quarter 2021.