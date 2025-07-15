Tallgrass announces open season for new natural gas pipeline

Tallgrass announced the launch of a binding open season, commencing July 21, 2025, to solicit commitments for firm transportation service on its previously announced pipeline project from multiple points of receipt in the Permian Basin to Rockies Express Pipeline markets and point(s) of delivery specified in accordance with the open season terms.

The new pipeline project is unique in that it will enable affordable and plentiful natural gas to access markets broadly across the U.S., including multiple major markets that are key hubs of activity for industrial, agricultural, and data center development.