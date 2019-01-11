Southern Star announces an open season for the "Midwest Market Access" and "Southeast Expansion to NGPL" projects

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. is pleased to announce the commencement of a new Non-Binding Open Season to identify market growth and supply access opportunities, to quantify interest in firm transportation service, and to identify the need to construct facilities. Southern Star is specifically evaluating interest in two potential projects that would provide increased connectivity, expand capacity in Oklahoma and our market area, and expand our Southeast market access through Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL).

The Midwest Market Access project would provide the growing SCOOP and STACK production plays more access through Southern Star's Production area and into our Market area by adding compression at our Blackwell Station and on our Canadian Blackwell (CB) line, with the potential for additional compression downstream of the PMI in our Market area, to create up to 160,000 Dth/d incremental capacity on CB and in the Market area.

The Southeast Expansion to NGPL project would expand capacity of the recently installed NGPL Carter interconnect between Southern Star and NGPL, allowing the growing SCOOP and STACK production plays more access through Southern Star to TexOk markets in NGPL's Segment 15. This expansion could provide up to 40,000 Dth/d of additional capacity.

All projects will be developed by Southern Star using its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Gas Tariff. This ownership and regulatory structure will provide benefits to expansion shippers as well as existing Southern Star shippers.

Southern Star invites parties interested in firm transportation capacity available through the expansion described herein to submit non-binding service requests by 4 p.m. CDT on January 31, 2019.

The non-binding bid(s) received during this Open Season will assist Southern Star in determining whether to pursue the proposed expansion and in defining the final parameters of such expansion. If it decides to move forward after evaluating the bids, Southern Star will, subject to FERC approval, install the necessary facilities to serve all or a portion of the requested capacity.