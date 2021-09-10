Shell brings Amberjack pipeline system back online after Ida

Shell Midstream Partners LP said its Amberjack pipeline system was back online after it was shut due to Hurricane Ida.

"The Amberjack line is back in service with availability to deliver to Ship Shoal 332 and further into other downstream pipelines. At this time, downstream service to Fourchon station is not available," Shell said in a regulatory filing.

"Auger, Mattox, Proteus, Endymion, Odyssey, Delta and Na Kika, are currently in various stages of re-staffing, re-supplying and performing ongoing safety tests," the company said, adding it expects these systems to begin returning to commercial service within the next week

Commercial power has been restored to Houma, and Zydeco is in the process of ramping up to full capability, Shell said.

Some 76% of crude production, or 1.39 million barrels per day (bpd), and over 1.72 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output were shut-in in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Thursday.