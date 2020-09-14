Align completes TOPS Pipeline, forms joint venture

Harvest Midstream completes new Ingleside Pipeline

HOUSTON -- Harvest Midstream Co. recently achieved completion of the Ingleside Pipeline. The 24-mile, 24-inch-diameter oil pipeline has a capacity of 600,000 bpd supplied by the existing Harvest Eagle Ford pipeline systems. The pipeline is currently able to transport volumes to the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside Terminal and the South Texas Gateway Terminal, and will soon be capable of shipping barrels to the Moda Ingleside Energy Center.

"As a result of the successful and timely completion of the Ingleside Pipeline, Harvest customers will receive direct access to all three Ingleside terminals. This is one of the fastest growing export centers on the Gulf Coast, and we are excited to share this growth with our customers," said Sean Kolassa, president of Harvest Midstream.

For more information, visit www.harvestmidstream.com.

PHMSA invests $10 million in pipeline research

WASHINGTON -- DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) recently made an initial investment of $10 million for the conceptual study, design and development of what will be a world-class pipeline research, development and testing facility at the Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colorado.

"The TTC site and its proven business model offers the real potential to improve the safety of the nation's 2.8 million miles of gas and liquid pipeline by rapidly expanding the research and innovation capacity of the pipeline industry to a level currently unavailable," said PHMSA Administrator Skip Elliott. "We will accelerate pipeline safety innovation as it moves from concept to testing to application."

This site will support the development of new technologies and advance stakeholder knowledge related to a wide range of pipeline safety issues, including remote sensing and leak detection, damage prevention, small-scale LNG and construction.

For more information, visit www.phmsa.dot.gov or call (202) 366-4831.

Align completes TOPS Pipeline, forms joint venture

DALLAS -- Align Midstream Partners II LLC recently completed the TOPS Pipeline and formed a joint-venture agreement in the pipeline with Sabine Oil & Gas, a fully owned subsidiary of Osaka Gas USA. The TOPS Pipeline is a 30-mile, 16-inch-diameter gas gathering pipeline in the Carthage, Texas, area with interconnections to key downstream takeaway markets. The transaction marks Osaka Gas USA's first acquisition in the midstream business in the U.S.

"We are excited to partner with Sabine and grow our relationship in East Texas," said Fritz Brinkman, CEO of Align. "The TOPS Pipeline will bolster our existing East Texas footprint and enhance our ability to serve the growing Haynesville production, providing our customers with greater access to a number of attractive markets across the Carthage hub."

For more information, visit www.alignmidstream.com or call (214) 238-5836.

The Environmental Partnership expands to include pipeline companies

WASHINGTON -- The Environmental Partnership recently expanded its membership to midstream companies. Since its launch in 2017, The Environmental Partnership has more than tripled in size, including 36 of the top 40 U.S. natural gas producers. These companies, ranging from the smallest to the largest and operating across the U.S. and in every major onshore production basin, demonstrate the broad reach and implementation of the program.

"Even during these challenging times for our industry and the U.S. economy, America's natural gas and oil companies remain steadfast in their commitment to leading the world in environmental performance and reducing emissions," said API President and CEO Mike Sommers. "From large integrated global companies to smaller independent energy firms, and for the first time including midstream members, this partnership shows our industry stands ready to tackle the nation's energy challenges while providing affordable, reliable and cleaner energy."

For more information, visit www.api.org or call (202) 682-8000.