Sentinel, ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. form joint venture

Sentinel Midstream Texas LLC recently formed a joint venture with ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. that owns crude oil pipelines and related transportation infrastructure in the Houston area.

The joint venture, Enercoast Midstream LLC, provides the critical last-mile link for Permian, Gulf of Mexico and other barrels in the Houston crude oil market.

For the joint venture, ExxonMobil will contribute two existing crude oil pipelines to Enercoast: a 16-inch pipeline originating at Webster Terminal with delivery points at ExxonMobil's Baytown Refinery and Seabrook export terminal, and a 20-inch crude pipeline with access to Moore Road station. Sentinel contributed cash for a majority equity position and will be the operator for the joint venture.

