Port of Corpus Christi completes deepest, widest channel on Gulf Coast – strengthening U.S. energy leadership

The Port of Corpus Christi announced the completion of its landmark Ship Channel Improvement Project—now the deepest and widest draft channel along the Gulf Coast.

The strategically located port already is America’s largest export gateway for crude oil and liquefied natural gas, handling 1 billion barrels per day (over 50% of all U.S. crude oil exports) amid increasing energy demands and global trade tensions.

Now, the port’s expanded channel will accommodate larger, fully loaded crude oil and LNG carriers and more two-way traffic, making exports more efficient and cost-effective

Among other benefits of the $625 million project: