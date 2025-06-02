Port of Corpus Christi completes deepest, widest channel on Gulf Coast – strengthening U.S. energy leadership

The Port of Corpus Christi announced the completion of its landmark Ship Channel Improvement Project—now the deepest and widest draft channel along the Gulf Coast.
The strategically located port already is America’s largest export gateway for crude oil and liquefied natural gas, handling 1 billion barrels per day (over 50% of all U.S. crude oil exports) amid increasing energy demands and global trade tensions.
Now, the port’s expanded channel will accommodate larger, fully loaded crude oil and LNG carriers and more two-way traffic, making exports more efficient and cost-effective
Among other benefits of the $625 million project:
- Channel depth increased to 54 feet from 47 feet and width expanded to 530 feet from 400 feet, making it the most improved waterway on the Gulf Coast.
- Greater cargo diversification, vessel efficiency and market access for port customers, saving an estimate $200 million annually.
- Strengthening America’s leadership in global trade while delivering regional and national economic value for years to come