Port Houston to receive millions for Bayport terminal expansion

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao visited the Port to announce Port Infrastructure Development Grant Program Awards for Texas. Nearly $22 million of the economic development grants will be awarded to Port Houston.

Chris Kuhlman ©Chris Kuhlman, CK Productions

The Bayport Container Terminal Intermodal Expansion to Meet Demand Grant will enable Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal to handle 2.4 million TEU ships annually and will provide significant economic benefits, including petrochemical, manufacturing and agricultural. Representatives from other legislative offices attended the press conference and the Port Houston employees who worked on the grant application were recognized by Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther.