New partnership between Onboard Dynamics and T.D. Williamson aims to reduce pipeline emissions across Eastern Hemisphere

Onboard Dynamics LLC, a leading developer of pipeline evacuation technology, has entered into a strategic partnership with T.D. Williamson, a global provider of pipeline services and equipment.

This collaboration will enable TDW to represent, market, and sell Onboard Dynamics’ products and services directly to customers across the Eastern Hemisphere through its own network of channel partners.

Expand Onboard Dynamics’ GoVAC® Pipeline Evacuation System—an innovative, self-powered mobile unit designed to capture and recover natural gas during pipeline evacuations, eliminating the need for venting or flaring. Pictured here in action during a pipeline drawdown project in France.

The partnership spans a broad and strategically important region—including Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia-Pacific—where the demand for sustainable pipeline solutions is rapidly growing. Together, the companies aim to support regional efforts to reduce carbon emissions by minimizing methane releases during pipeline evacuation operations.

“This partnership with Onboard Dynamics brings cutting-edge pipeline evacuation technology to our customers outside of North America,” said Laurent Fabry, Sr Director Sales Operations Europe Caspian & Africa at T.D. Williamson. “It enhances our ability to support clients in reducing emissions during natural gas pipeline maintenance, aligning with our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and service excellence.”

Mitch Schmidtke, CEO of Onboard Dynamics, added: “The importance of this strategic partnership with TDW cannot be overstated. It validates the strength of our technology and significantly accelerates our global reach. Together, we are equipping the natural gas pipeline industry in the Eastern Hemisphere with the tools needed to meet both operational and environmental goals.”

By combining TDW’s renowned quality service and technical expertise with Onboard Dynamics’ emissions-reducing technology, the partnership delivers comprehensive pipeline integrity and emissions management solutions.