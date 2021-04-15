Southern Star pipeline completed to Motiva

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and Jefferson Energy Companies ("Jefferson Energy") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the Southern Star pipeline project.

Motiva

This project consists of a 24-inch crude oil pipeline connecting the Jefferson Energy terminal to the Motiva Port Neches terminal in Port Neches, TX. The Southern Star pipeline allows for ratable and efficient oil pipeline movements between the two locations and provides pipeline throughput capacity up to 288,000 barrels per day of light and heavy crude oil. Through premium design engineering and construction techniques, the pipeline can flow oil with an API as low as 15 degrees allowing for pipeline movements of blended and straight run crude oils. Jefferson Energy expects crude types originating from all of the major North American production basins, including, but not limited to, Western Canada, Permian, Mid-Continent, Bakken and Rockies, will utilize the pipeline.

"In conjunction with the Motiva project team, Jefferson Energy has worked long and hard to bring the Southern Star pipeline from concept to reality. This pipeline is another example of Jefferson Energy working with a strategic customer and partnering with them to provide a solution that makes logistical and economic sense for both parties," said Matt Evans, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Jefferson Energy. "The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure management team continues to support accretive projects like this and the long-term vision of the Jefferson Energy terminal is quickly coming together."

The Jefferson Energy terminal is located on the Neches River in the heart of the Beaumont, TX refining complex. The Jefferson Energy terminal has been in operation since 2012 and currently has over 4.3 million barrels of heated and unheated storage servicing both crude oil and refined products. In addition to the terminal's storage and blending capabilities, the terminal has six rail loop tracks, is triple served by the BNSF, KCS, and Union Pacific railroads and utilizes two marine docks for regional and global marine movements.

Jefferson Energy will continue to develop additional logistics solutions for its customers through incremental storage, marine and rail capabilities, and pipeline connectivity. Jefferson Energy is owned and funded by Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure, which is a publicly traded entity specializing in infrastructure investments globally and across North America.