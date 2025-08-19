Kinder Morgan is expanding a Texas-to-Arizona pipeline

In a move to boost fuel transportation to the Southwest and Mexico, SFPP, L.P., a Kinder Morgan, Inc. subsidiary, has launched a binding open season for a proposed expansion of its East Line system.

The pipeline, which runs from El Paso, Texas, to Tucson, Arizona, could see an increase of up to 3,250 barrels per day in capacity.

The expansion would primarily move diesel destined for export to Mexico, along with gasoline, jet fuel, and domestic diesel. SFPP anticipates the project will be operational by April 1, 2026. The final capacity will be determined by shipper interest during the open season, which began on August 18 and concludes on September 19, 2025.

Shippers can secure firm service through take-or-pay commitments. Those interested in additional project details must first execute a confidentiality agreement.