Kinder Morgan begins commercial in-service of Permian Highway Pipeline

Kinder Morgan, Inc. announced that the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) began full commercial in-service on January 1, 2021.

The pipeline has been flowing volumes during the commissioning process for several weeks prior to full commercial in-service.

PHP delivers natural gas from the Waha to Katy, Texas area, with connections to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets. Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, PHP provides approximately 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity, helping to reduce Permian Basin natural gas flaring.

“We are extremely pleased to have placed PHP in service. We are very proud of our team’s ability to execute and that we were able to complete this critical infrastructure project in the midst of a global pandemic. PHP will continue to provide environmental benefits and economic value to the State of Texas for many years to come,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Midstream President Sital Mody.

“We believe that the Permian Basin will remain an important supply basin for decades, and our strong network of pipelines provides the ability to connect this supply to critical markets along the Gulf Coast.”

Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, a subsidiary of KMI, EagleClaw Midstream and Altus Midstream each hold an ownership interest of approximately 26.7 percent, and an affiliate of an anchor shipper has a 20 percent interest. KMTP is the operator of the pipeline.