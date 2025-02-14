Howard Energy Partners acquires interest in Midship pipeline

Howard Energy Partners (HEP) announced that it has closed on the acquisition of equity interests in Midship from a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

The 200-mile FERC-regulated natural gas transmission pipeline is located in the heart of the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin. Beginning in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma and terminating near Bennington, Oklahoma, the 36-inch Midship Pipeline connects natural gas production from the SCOOP/STACK to growing Gulf Coast and Southeast demand markets via several strategic interconnects. HEP is assuming operatorship of the Midship Pipeline, which has a current capacity of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), expandable to 1.4 Bcf/d.

This acquisition closes out a record-breaking year for HEP with over $1.1 billion in M&A in 2024.

“We are excited about acquiring an interest in Midship, further expanding our footprint in the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin,” said Howard Energy Partners’ Chairman and CEO Mike Howard. “We have operated natural gas gathering pipelines in Oklahoma for years and this acquisition is consistent with our strategy of scaling and integrating assets in basins that support long term natural gas demand.”

TD Securities (USA) LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor to HEP.