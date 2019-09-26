Gulf Coast Express Pipeline placed in service ahead of schedule

Gulf Coast Express pipeline

Kinder Morgan, Inc. today announced that the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project (GCX) will begin full commercial in-service on September 25, 2019, delivering natural gas from the Waha area in West Texas to Agua Dulce near the Texas Gulf Coast. Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, GCX provides approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity to the Texas Gulf Coast markets, which will help relieve existing Permian Basin gas takeaway constraints and help reduce natural gas flaring.

“We are pleased to place GCX in service safely and ahead of schedule for our customers, helping to unlock tremendous value for the State of Texas. I am very proud of our team’s ability to execute. We had over 3,000 contractors deployed at times and more than six million contractor hours worked – all without a major safety incident during the construction phases of the project,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Midstream President Sital Mody. “With natural gas supplies projected to rise over the next 20 years from supply basins such as the Permian, our strong network of pipelines provides the ability to connect this supply to the growing markets along the Gulf Coast. We look forward to delivering on additional infrastructure projects in the months to come.”

Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, a subsidiary of KMI, owns a 34 percent interest in GCX and is the operator of the pipeline. Other equity holders include Altus Midstream, DCP Midstream and an affiliate of Targa Resources.