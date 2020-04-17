Genesis Energy, L.P. signs Deepwater GOM transportation agreements

Offshore platform, drilling

Genesis Energy, L.P. has entered into agreements with Ridgewood Energy Corporation to provide downstream transportation services for the transportation of crude oil. This production is associated with the deepwater Gulf of Mexico Katmai field and the existing Tarantula production platform, owned by Fieldwood.

The Tarantula Platform, located in South Timbalier block 308, can process up to 25,000 barrels per day of oil from the Katmai field development. The Katmai field development is located in Green Canyon blocks 39 and 40.

The Tarantula Platform is connected to the Tarantula lateral, and the crude oil production will then be delivered to our 64 percent owned Poseidon crude oil system for delivery to shore.

The contracts for the Katmai field include the life of lease dedications and no capital was required by Genesis to connect the Katmai production to our assets.

First deliveries of oil are anticipated in the second quarter of this year.

Grant E. Sims, the Chief Executive Officer of Genesis, commented, “The dedication of the Katmai production is an exciting opportunity for us, and we look forward to working with Fieldwood, and the other interest owners, as they develop the Katmai fields. This project, which follows our most recent December announcement of the dedication by Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA of its crude oil and gas production from its Khaleesi / Mormont and Samurai field developments, is yet another example that illustrates the strategic positioning of our offshore footprint and how our available capacity and multi-market delivery options will allow us to provide Fieldwood and other producers in the Gulf of Mexico with attractive transportation alternatives for many years ahead.”