Explorer Pipeline, U.S. Oil complete construction on pipeline project

Explorer Pipeline Company and U.S. Oil, a division of U.S. Venture Inc., announced the successful completion of two projects which provide for the distribution of refined products into the growing North Dallas area.

The recent completion of this 36-mile pipeline expansion project marks an exciting milestone for Explorer, which provides transportation service to major markets in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois. In tandem with this project, U.S. Oil recently unveiled its newly constructed truck terminal near Melissa, Texas.

“These projects represent a spirit of collaboration and innovation by Explorer and U.S. Oil,” Mark Hurley, president and CEO of Explorer Pipeline, said. “We are committed to safety, continual improvement, growth, and operational excellence and believe the success of this undertaking represents our commitment in these areas.”

Explorer’s pipeline expansion provides new common carrier pipeline services from points of origin in the U.S. Gulf Coast to U.S. Oil’s Melissa terminal and positions the companies for future opportunities in the growing Dallas/Fort Worth market.

“The Melissa terminal provides a much more efficient distribution of refined products and renewable fuels into the North Dallas and Southern Oklahoma demand markets than what currently exists,” Eric Kessenich, president of U.S. Oil, said. “This market is forecasted to grow significantly over the next 20 years, and we are thrilled to work with Explorer Pipeline to build and manage such a strategic asset that will facilitate that growth.”

Deliveries to the Melissa terminal will commence on April 1, 2022. Walk-up capacity is available.