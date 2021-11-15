Chevron, Enterprise explore carbon storage opportunities

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its new Chevron New Energies Division, and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners LP recently established a framework to study and evaluate opportunities for CO2 capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) from their respective business operations in the U.S. Midcontinent and Gulf Coast.

The companies expect the initial phase of the study in which they will evaluate specific business opportunities to last about six months.

The companies have successfully worked together on prior business opportunities and believe they bring complementary capabilities to successfully pursue CCUS. Projects resulting from the evaluation would seek to combine Enterprise's extensive midstream pipeline and storage network with Chevron's sub-surface expertise to create opportunities to capture, aggregate, transport and sequester CO2 in support of the evolving energy landscape.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com or www.enterpriseproducts.com.