Caxxor Group selects leader of Canadian operations

A $3.3 billion infrastructure project connecting Winnipeg’s Centerport to Mexico’s Pacific coast near Mazatlán took another step forward this week after it selected Canadian firm ENGAGE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING INC. as its leader of Canadian operations.

The Northern Corridor project, also known as the T MEC Corridor or USMCA Corridor, is an infrastructure project that will allow Mexico to efficiently integrate into the logistics systems of Canada and the United States. The project consists of a new world class port in Mazatlán, more than 300 km of railways within Mexico, eight logistics and industrial centres in Mexico and at least 4 logistics centres between the U.S. and Canada. Recently, the development of cargo airports and highways within Mexico has also been added.

The project, launched by CAXXOR GROUP six months ago, foresaw the integration of the railway lines in North America - currently happening with Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern Railway. The three main objectives for the new project include building a world-class port with rail connections, developing and connecting production centres in Mexico and developing and adapting infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada to create an integrated supply chain.

In Canada, CAXXOR GROUP is working with the Canadian firm ENGAGE, to achieve this goal of integration in Winnipeg, and this will also open direct access to the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Partners in the project include National Standard Finance as an investor and Taylor-DeJongh as an investment bank. The leader and owner of the project is CAXXOR in North America with Engage having the role as leader of the project in Canada.

“Undoubtedly there are common values and visions between our organizations. On this Project; CAXXOR is progressing very quickly and efficiently and only wants to ally with companies with the same dynamism, it is a very large project and ENGAGE has the same dynamic character as our organization consisting of practical solutions and immediate action. ENGAGE is a committed company that will do everything necessary to make this project a success in Canada.” Sergio Tanguma, Managing Partner (Canada, Middle East, Africa) for the CAXXOR Group.

CAXXOR also intends to expand its investment portfolio in Canada and will rely on Engage to help it identify and select strategic projects, including high-profile infrastructure and capital projects that are “shovel ready” and only require financing to proceed (under strict acceptance criteria for National Standard Finance). Of particular interest are projects with a strong focus on zero or low emissions and green energy.

“Engage is honoured to have been selected to represent CAXXOR’s interests within Canada. CAXXOR recognizes there are significant clean energy and infrastructure opportunities here and Engage is positioned to leverage our network and proven business model to ensure these opportunities become fully developed.” Kevin Kuly, President & Founder of Engage Construction Management & Consulting Inc.