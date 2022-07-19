API, AOPL report shows increased pipeline safety performance

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL) recently released their annual 2021 Pipeline Safety Excellence Performance Report, which found that the safety of liquids pipelines increased across several key indicators.

Thanks to an industry culture of “safety first, safety always” and a commitment to zero-incident operations, liquids pipeline incidents impacting people or the environment have declined by 31 percent over the past five years, even while pipeline mileage and barrels per day have increased nearly 10 percent.

The 2021 report shows that in the past five years, liquids pipeline safety has increased across several KPIs identified by federal and state regulators, industry operators and public safety advocates. Comprehensive safety management systems and robust safety programs, including advanced inspection and leak detection technologies, help operators safely deliver energy to Americans every day.