Air Liquide to invest up to $200M in Louisiana to support industrial growth

Air Liquide will invest up to $200 million in Louisiana to modernize and connect an Air Separation Unit (ASU) to its existing network.

This investment also includes the expansion of its pipeline infrastructure by an additional 30 miles along the Gulf Coast. These enhancements supporting a long-term contract renewal with Dow will strengthen the group's long-term relationship with them. Additionally, this reinforced network will position Air Liquide to support industrial growth in Louisiana.

In the context of a long-term renewal contract, Air Liquide will continue to supply oxygen and nitrogen to Dow’s St. Charles Operations site located in Taft, Louisiana. Site enhancements and extension of its Mississippi River pipeline system will allow Air Liquide to provide more efficient gas production and delivery. The construction is expected to be completed in early 2027.

By expanding its robust industrial pipeline network throughout Texas and Louisiana, Air Liquide will also be able to further support its nitrogen and oxygen customers along the Mississippi River with increased flexibility and competitiveness. This strategic investment will strengthen Air Liquide’s position in the U.S. Gulf Coast and enable future growth opportunities.

Matthieu Giard, Group Vice President, Americas, said, “Air Liquide is proud to extend its long standing relationship with Dow. We strive to provide a safe and reliable gas supply that meets our customers’ needs. By enhancing the overall efficiency of our robust and flexible distribution network, we are taking concrete action in support of that ambition. Air Liquide’s operations in Louisiana are part of the industrial backbone that have supported the development of many industries on the Gulf Coast, and this investment illustrates our commitment to support our customers’ growth.”