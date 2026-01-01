Ward Vessel and Exchanger funds welding scholarship at San Jacinto

Ward Vessel and Exchanger presented San Jacinto College with the first of five installments of the Ward Welding Excellence Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The fund recognizes the college’s steadfast commitment to developing the next generation of American welders and fabricators and will provide annual financial support to a deserving student pursuing excellence in the craft. During the presentation, representatives from Ward Vessel and Exchanger met Noah, an aspiring welder whose passion and determination to become the "greatest welder ever" exemplify the purpose of the scholarship.

For more information, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com.