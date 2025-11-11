Turner Industries volunteers support The Emerge School

Turner Industries employees recently partnered with Suncor for a day of service at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

Volunteers spent the day tackling projects such as digging post holes and sealing fences, helping to create a fun, safe and clean environment for the community.

In Baton Rouge, employees also partnered with First Tuesday for a day of service at The Emerge School as students prepared to return to classes. Volunteers refreshed classrooms, hallways and the lunchroom with fresh paint and power-washed the school’s exterior and playground, helping create a welcoming environment for students and staff.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.