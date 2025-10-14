Thyra Paints the Oil Industry Pink

For years, Izomax has proudly supported the Pink Ribbon campaign through annual donations each October. This year, we wanted to take our commitment one step further and make the important fight against breast cancer visible every single day of the year.

That’s why we’re introducing Thyra. She’s one of the AOGVs in our fleet that repair and maintain pipelines all over the world. From now on, Thyra will stand out, not in yellow, but in pink. And every time she’s sent out on a new assignment, Izomax will donate NOK 10,000 to the Pink Ribbon campaign.

“The Pink Ribbon campaign is a fantastic initiative, but the fight against breast cancer deserves attention all year round, especially in the male-dominated oil industry, where the topic has traditionally had little visibility. Pink doesn’t exist in our industry, and Thyra serves as a powerful reminder of the fight against breast cancer every day of the year. The idea came from our employees, and it’s driven by genuine engagement and passion,” says VP Rune Sele.

The client will also have their name linked to the donation and will receive a pink miniature model of Thyra along with a certificate confirming that the project has contributed to supporting the fight against breast cancer.

“It’s truly wonderful to hear about companies that get involved in the Pink Ribbon campaign and take the initiative to raise money themselves! The funds from this year’s campaign go to life-saving breast cancer research, helping more people survive and enjoy the best possible quality of life after treatment”, says Camilla Gram, region leader of the Norwegian Breast Cancer Association Rogaland.

The name Thyra has roots in Old Norse and is derived from Thor, often associated with strength, a fitting symbol for this initiative.

The Pink Ribbon is a global symbol of support for the fight against breast cancer. Every October, it marks a people’s movement dedicated to showing solidarity with those affected, spreading awareness, increasing knowledge about the disease, and raising funds for research. In Norway, the campaign is owned by the Norwegian Cancer Society and the Norwegian Breast Cancer Association, and it has become an enduring international emblem of hope and unity.

Izomax

Izomax is a fast-growing Norwegian company redefining what’s possible in mechanical isolation. Their unique AOGV system delivers positive isolation on live systems – allowing maintenance and modifications to be carried out without shutdowns, hot work, or disruption to operations. Backed by over 30 years of innovation through IK Group,

Izomax was established in 2022 to bring this revolutionary solution to operators worldwide. Today, they support customers across multiple continents with safe, efficient, and shutdown-free interventions that keep production flowing. Izomax isn’t just changing how isolation is done – they’re challenging the idea that downtime is inevitable.

IK Group

IK Group has a 30+ year legacy as a global engineering powerhouse, providing specialized products and services that ensure the safe integrity of pipeline systems. With a focus on pioneering engineering and delivering maintenance and intervention solutions, IK Group is dedicated to maintaining customer cash flow while upholding the highest standards of safety and ethics. Their commitment to excellence drives their mission to create value without compromise.